Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

SIA opened at C$15.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.14. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,400. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

