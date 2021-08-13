Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,225,733.69 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

NYSE SSTK opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

