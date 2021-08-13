Showcase Achieves Market Cap of $576,559.67 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $576,559.67 and $405,419.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00139346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00154027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,535.35 or 1.00173239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00858750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,773,097 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

