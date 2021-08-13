ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

SSTI stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $492.73 million, a P/E ratio of 383.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.