Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Increases By 3,220.0%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 3,220.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

NMCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,906. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

