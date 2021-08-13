Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 83.8%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Marubeni stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and feed ingredients and compound feed; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

