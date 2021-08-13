Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Decreases By 84.7%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 52,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,408. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.