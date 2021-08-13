Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Drops By 97.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $57.87. 3,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $81.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

