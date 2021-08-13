Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Grows By 3,025.0%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 3,025.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,871. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

