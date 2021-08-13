Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Increases By 729.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 729.0% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,429.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANSLF remained flat at $$33.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. Ansell has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

