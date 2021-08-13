Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:VAST opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vast Resources has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

In other news, insider Paul Fletcher acquired 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

