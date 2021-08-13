Shopping Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $44.16 or 0.00092744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $41.22 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,366 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

