ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock worth $26,872,055 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 15.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $3,194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

