Shield Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $173,916.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $173,916.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.47 or 0.00011800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00145328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00153482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.41 or 1.00054996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00869773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.