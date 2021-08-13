Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Insider Steven Ledbetter Acquires 4,000 Shares

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SHLX opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.