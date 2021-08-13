Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,200 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.25.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

