Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 81.80 ($1.07). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 183,969 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.51. The company has a market capitalization of £248.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

