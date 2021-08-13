Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.