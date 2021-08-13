Serum Market Cap Reaches $260.39 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00010950 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $260.39 million and $124.75 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.00883862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043940 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

