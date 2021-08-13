Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 156.20 ($2.04). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 445,559 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.41 million and a PE ratio of 53.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.33.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

