Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $11.70 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

