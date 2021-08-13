Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 18th (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage’s (NASDAQ:SNTG) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 18th. Sentage had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Sentage’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SNTG opened at $4.05 on Friday. Sentage has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

