SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLS. Maxim Group upped their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

