Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SELB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 20,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,793. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

