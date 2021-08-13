Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

SEEL stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.