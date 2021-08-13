Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $711,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

