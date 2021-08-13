Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $6,419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.96. 69,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.36. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

