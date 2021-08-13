Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. 1,217,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,339. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

