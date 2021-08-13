Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

