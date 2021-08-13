Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $586,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $218.57. 2,047,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,636. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.