Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.15. The company had a trading volume of 767,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

