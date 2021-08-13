Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,196. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.