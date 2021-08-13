Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 13,353,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,084,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.