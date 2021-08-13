Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.06 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in NRG Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 525,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

