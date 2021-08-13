Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

CHK stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. CarVal Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,377,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

