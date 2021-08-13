SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $314.98

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $314.98 and last traded at $309.80, with a volume of 17709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $306.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Get SEA alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.38. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 203.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $10,398,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in SEA by 163.5% during the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.