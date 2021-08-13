Scotiabank Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.
Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
