Scotiabank Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

