Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

