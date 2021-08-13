Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.79. 61,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

