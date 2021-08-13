Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5,032.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $48,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after buying an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,876. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25.

