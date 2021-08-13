Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Decreased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 353,971 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,876. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25.

