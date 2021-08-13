Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $27,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

SON stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.