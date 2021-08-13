Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $99,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.01 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

