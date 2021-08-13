Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCT opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

