Scholar Rock Holding Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn $6.44 per share for the year.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 42,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

