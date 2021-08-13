Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 9,000.0% in July

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scandium International Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 40,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
About Scandium International Mining
