Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 9,000.0% in July

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scandium International Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 40,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

