Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.51

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.51 and last traded at C$21.45, with a volume of 18623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

SIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.29.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.9622577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,574.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

