Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $391.00.

SNY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $51.56. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,091. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

