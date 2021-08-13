Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.07

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

SZGPY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

